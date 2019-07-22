BEAVERTON, Ore. — Police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of taking upskirt photos of a woman at a Nordstrom Rack in Beaverton on Saturday.

The man was confronted at by a witness and fled the store, located at 9125 Southwest Cascade Avenue.

The suspect is a Hispanic man in his mid 20s to early 30s. He has a stocky build, about 5-foot-10 and 200 to 215 pounds. His hair is brown or black. He was last seen wearing light-colored shorts, a navy or dark gray T-shirt, white and black slide-style sandals, and black framed glasses, police said.

Beaverton Police shared this photo of a man accused of taking upskirt photos of an unsuspecting woman at a Nordstrom Rack in Beaverton on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Beaverton Police Department

If you know who the suspect is or are a victim in this case, please call Officer Sabrina Johnson at 971-371-0080 or non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.