Police looking for man who walked away from hospital, cannot care for himself



Authorities are looking for a 53-year-old man who walked away from Emanuel Hospital and cannot care for himself on his own.



According to the Portland Police Bureau, Ray Embree has been in the hospital for over a month due to a motorcycle accident. The crash resulted in injuries that impacted his cognitive function and he cannot care for himself and may become easily confused. He was not carrying any money or identification when he left the hospital on the morning of May 12. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and hospital scrub pants with dark shoes.



Embree is 5’9”, 220 pounds, bald with a gray goatee and he has a tattoo under his right ear. Anyone who has seen Embree is asked to call the non-emergency number at 503-823-3333 and reference Portland police case 21-127512