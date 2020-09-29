Police looking for man believed to have set Vancouver house fire

Police and fire personnel asked people to avoid the area while the incident is active.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police are attempting to locate a man believed to have set a house on fire in Vancouver Monday night.

Vancouver police originally responded to reports from neighbors and a wife about her husband having a gun, on West 19th Street near Markle Avenue. Police now say information that the suspect was armed has not confirmed. The wife is now safe but police don't yet know where her husband is. Arson investigators are responding to the incident as well.

When crews arrived at the home, it was fully involved in the fire. Crews worked to protect neighboring structures while hiding behind engines to stay safe. The very fire was brought under control within 25 minutes of crews arriving on scene, but it is still dynamic.

Resources

Help is available for community members struggling from a mental health crisis or suicidal thoughts. Suicide is preventable.

The Multnomah County Mental Health Call Center is available 24 hours a day at 503-988-4888.

Lines for Life is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

If you or someone you know needs help with suicidal thoughts or is otherwise in an immediate mental health crisis, please visit Cascadia or call 503-963-2575. Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare has an urgent walk-in clinic, open from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., 7 days a week. Payment is not necessary.