PORTLAND, Ore — Portland police are searching for a driver that hit a woman and her dog in Southeast Portland and didn't stop.

Mandy Thomson says she was walking her dog to the park Monday morning when it happened.



She was in a crosswalk at Southwest Belmont and 20th Avenue when a driver made a left turn, striking her and her dog then continued east on Belmont street.

Mandy took her dog to the vet and then headed to the hospital. She hopes the person who hit her comes forward.

“That's the main person that should have stopped. Other bystanders were stopping but that’s the person who was responsible. Whether it was an accident or they were distracted or whatever happened it's really affecting our lives,” Thomson said.

Surveillance video shows the car is a red Toyota Matrix. If you recognize the car, call Portland police.

