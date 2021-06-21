Police investigating shooting in Salem near Market Street, causing I-5 backup

SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department and Oregon State Police are investigating a shooting in Salem near I-5 at Market Street NE.
The suspect is described as an adult Hispanic man, approximately 5'5" with a shaved or almost-shaved head and a mustache. He was seen wearing khaki pants and a khaki shirt. The suspect was seen headed south from the area with a firearm. The public is encouraged to call 911 if they see someone matching the suspect description.
The incident is causing traffic to back up on I-5 around exit 256. Officials are asking drivers to use an alternate route if possible and to avoid the area.
This story will be updated.