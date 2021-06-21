x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Local News

Police investigating shooting in Salem near Market Street, causing I-5 backup

The law enforcement presence has made traffic come to a standstill.
Credit: KGW

SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department and Oregon State Police are investigating a shooting in Salem near I-5 at Market Street NE. 

The suspect is described as an adult Hispanic man, approximately 5'5" with a shaved or almost-shaved head and a mustache. He was seen wearing khaki pants and a khaki shirt. The suspect was seen headed south from the area with a firearm. The public is encouraged to call 911 if they see someone matching the suspect description.

The incident is causing traffic to back up on I-5 around exit 256. Officials are asking drivers to use an alternate route if possible and to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.