Police investigating shooting in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating a reported shooting around Force Lake, near the main entrance to Heron Lakes Golf Club in North Portland.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 5 a.m. Police said homicide detectives responded to the scene and are investigating. Police told KGW they would not confirm how many people were shot or if anyone has died and that they are releasing no further information at this time.

Force Lake is located off of Victory Boulevard and Force Avenue in North Portland. It's near Heron Lakes Golf Club, which is located at 3500 North Victory Boulevard, between the Columbia River and the Columbia Slough, east of Smith Lake and west of Interstate 5.