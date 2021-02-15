Police investigate report of vehicle going over Glenn Jackson Bridge guardrail on I-205

Authorities haven't said whether a vehicle or people inside the car have been located.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said they believe a driver lost control while traveling south on I-205 and went over the guardrail on the Glenn L. Jackson Memorial Bridge on Sunday night, according to physical evidence and statements from witnesses.

The Columbia River is located below portions of the Glenn Jackson Bridge. Government Island is also below the bridge.

Police didn't say whether a vehicle or any people inside have been found. In the release sent Monday morning, Portland police said they don't have a river patrol or search and rescue capabilities and that response is managed by another agency.

On Sunday night, a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard told KGW that a crew from Station Portland, using a 29-foot response boat, started a search operation around 9 p.m. The Coast Guard hasn't released any other information as of Monday morning.

The Coast Guard spokesperson said he didn't know how many people were inside the vehicle.