Police investigating death in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a death in North Portland.

Officers found a body while conducting a welfare check near North Columbia Boulevard and Bank Street around 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Detectives were called to the area to investigate.

Police closed North Columbia Boulevard between Upland Drive and Midway Avenue.

No additional information was immediately released.