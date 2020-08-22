Police investigating after person shot in Hazelwood neighborhood

Police said there was a victim and evidence of gunfire on the scene when they arrived.

PORTLAND, Ore — A person was shot early Saturday morning in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Portland, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Southeast 139th Street and Southeast Main Street, about a block from the North Powellhurst City Park and North Powellhurst School.

Police said there was a victim and evidence of gunfire on the scene when they arrived. The Portland Detective Division is helping in the investigation.

As of 2:50 a.m., the intersection was closed to all traffic.