Police investigate shooting in NW Portland nightclub, neighborhood; 2 men hospitalized

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) is investigating "multiple shooting scenes" including a nightclub in a Northwest Portland neighborhood.

Police responded to a shooting around 11:19 p.m. on Friday near Northwest 4th Avenue and Couch Street. Officers arrived to a "chaotic scene with patrons flooding out of a nearby bar." Security officers told police there was a shooting inside the nightclub. No one was injured and police found no evidence of a shooting.

PPB said officers established "multiple shooting scenes" extending from Northwest 4th Avenue and Couch Street to Northwest 5th Avenue and Davis Street. Officers recovered more than 28 shell cases of mixed calibers. They also found 8 empty vehicles hit by bullets.

Shortly afterward, two men walked into a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to PPB.

Police have not released any further details about the victims.