Police investigate homicide in SE Portland

Portland police said Olance Upton, 47, was shot and killed.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said the shooting which killed 47-year-old Olance Upton last night is now a homicide investigation.

PPB homicide detectives, the Multnomah County District Attorney's office and the Multnomah County Medical examiner responded to Southeast Clatsop Street and Southeast 147th Avenue Friday night in Southeast Portland. Officers determined the death was suspicious and detectives began an investigation.

PPB ruled the death officially a homicide on Saturday.

PPB has not released any suspect information or any details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.