Northeast Portland death prompts police investigation early Monday

Officers responded to a report of an assault and found an adult woman dead.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating a death in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood in northeast Portland.

Officers at the East Precinct responded to a call reporting an assault at 1:33 a.m., according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.

When they arrived at Northeast 104th Avenue near Weidler Street, the officers found an adult woman dead at the scene.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit responded to investigate. The identity of the victim will be released after they are positively identified, their family has been notified and the medical examiner has confirmed their cause of death, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Eric McDaniel at 503-823-0833 or Eric.McDaniel@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Pontius at 503-823-0433 or Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-212419.

Portland has seen at least 50 homicides so far in 2022, the latest of which appears to have been a fatal shooting near an Amazon warehouse in north Portland in the early hours of Saturday morning. Officers responded to a report of someone shot and arrived to find a man dead, with no suspects at the scene.

The city has seen a spike in homicides in recent years amid a wave of gun violence. A report released last month found that Portland saw a 144% increase in homicides from 2019 through 2021 and a 241% increase in non-fatal shootings.

