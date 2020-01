HILLSBORO, Ore. — A 3-month-old girl died Monday at a Hillsboro daycare, Hillsboro Police said.

Hillsboro Police responded at about noon Monday to an in-home daycare in the 600 block of Northwest Hertel Street on the report of an unresponsive infant.

The baby was pronounced dead at the daycare by paramedics.

Police and state investigators are working to figure out how the baby died. They are waiting for autopsy results as of Tuesday night, police said.