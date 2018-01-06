CLATSKANIE, Ore. – Four people were killed and seven more were injured in a crash Friday involving a minivan and a truck pulling a trailer on Highway 30, Oregon State Police said.

The crash occurred about 14 miles west of Clatskanie, at milepost 76, around 10 a.m. Friday.

Investigators believe a Honda minivan with as many as eight family members inside was traveling westbound on the highway when the driver turned left toward Clifton Road. The van was hit by an oncoming Ford F-450 pickup truck towing an empty horse trailer.

Police said the family was heading to the beach.

Four people who were inside the van died following the crash. The other four people were injured. At least one child was in the van, police said.

The four people in the minivan who died were 44-year-old female Yun Hee Lee, from Gig Harbor, Washington; 71-year-old female Soon Ja Lim, from South Korea; 39-year-old female Jung Hee Lee, from South Korea; and a juvenile male who was not identified by police.

The four injured persons in the minivan were the driver, 45-year-old male Yong Gi Kim, from Gig Harbor, Washington; 42-year-old female Yoon Kyung Lee, from South Korea; and a juvenile male from South Korea and juvenile female from Gig Harbor, Washinngton, who were not identified by police.

Lee and the two juvenile victims were airlifted to Portland hospitals. Kim was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

Two women, 21-year-old Stevie R. Smith, from Roy, Washington, who was driving the truck, and 25-year-old Charlie A. Dockins, also from Roy, as well as a 1-month-old baby were inside the pickup truck during the crash. They were taken by ambulance to local hospitals.

The head-on crash on Highway 30.

Oregon State Police

The highway reopened just before 3 p.m.

