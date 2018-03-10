Police have identified those involved in a triple fatal crash near Gates that closed Highway 22 for several hours Monday.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a silver 2004 GMC Envoy carrying five people left the westbound lane of Highway 22 and struck several trees, according to Oregon State Police investigators.

The driver of the GMC Envoy, identified as David Trimble, 31, of Lebanon, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Two occupants were ejected from the SUV and died at the scene. Another person was found unresponsive inside the vehicle and also was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed that Daniel Oneal, 24, of Foster, Amanda Salmon, 23, of Lebanon, and Stacie Williams, 31 of Ocala, Florida, died in the crash.

The remaining passenger, Brandon Mims, 34, of Lebanon, was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating alcohol and speed as possible causes of the crash.

Highway 22 was completely closed for almost three hours before the eastbound lane was opened.

OSP officials said the investigation is ongoing and declined to release further details.

