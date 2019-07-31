PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police responding to a disturbance call shot and killed a man reportedly armed with an edged weapon in Southeast Portland on Tuesday evening.

East Precinct officers were dispatched to the scene at 4:22 p.m. A man had been reportedly attempting to break into a vehicle in the parking lot of the former Safeway supermarket in the 200 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue.

When confronted by a security officer, the suspect reportedly displayed an edged weapon. Other witnesses described the male suspect as being armed with a weapon similar to an axe or hatchet.

Officers arrived and found the suspect near Southeast Ash Street and 120th Avenue, where the officer-involved shooting occurred.

Three officers were involved in the shooting, police said. Sgt. David Kemple and Officer Nicholas Bianchini fired several less lethal rounds. Officer Gary Doran shot and killed the suspect.

Police called for emergency medical assistance and rendered medical aid at the scene. The suspect, believed to be an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No police officers were hurt in the incident.

The incident shut down traffic in the area for several hours.

