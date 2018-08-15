PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 in Portland last week has been identified as 44-year-old Hoa Nguyen-Phoc, of Forest Grove.

The crash occurred at around 2 p.m. on Aug. 15 near Bridge Avenue, which leads to the St. Johns Bridge.

The other driver remained at the scene, according to Portland police. No citations or arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash should call David Enz with Portland police at 503-823-2208.

