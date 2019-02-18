PORTLAND, Ore. — An early morning shooting in Southeast Portland left one man dead outside the Tik Tok Restaurant and Bar off Southeast Division street.

Portland police identified the victim as 25-year-old Charles Exzavyer Gaines. The state medical examiner determined Gaines died of a gunshot would.

Police are familiar with this spot. Less than a year ago there was another shooting at this very same restaurant, though no one was hurt in that incident.

Early Monday morning, around 12:45 a.m., police were called to the restaurant that sits on the corner of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 112th Avenue.

Austin Sevigny said the flashing lights outside kept him awake from 2 a.m. onwards. For his brother, the whole situation was unsettling.

"My brother and his partner, they heard two gunshots. I think they witnessed and saw someone like debilitated from the shot," Sevigny said.

Police said Gaines was shot outside Tik Tok and died at the hospital. They said Gaines was not inside the 24-hour restaurant and bar before the shooting, which did not appear to be related to the restaurant.

Investigators combed the area for hours and Southeast 112th was closed between Division and Lincoln Streets for a time. Police do not believe the public is in danger.

"I didn't know what was going on," Sevigny said.

Sevigny was in town visiting his brother. He said every handful of months his brother tells him about something happening in the area.

"Whether it's a gun shot, or violence, or sketchy activity, there just seems to be something that's in this definitive location," Sevigny said.

But not everyone who lives in the area feels that way.

"First shooting I've heard about. I've never seen any problems here at Tik Tok so I was surprised," Dorlan McEvers said. He said he lives nearby and frequently walks in the area.

Regardless of his surprise, McEvers said what happened has him watching his back more.

"I don’t know. It's messed up. People are crazy," he said.

Now after the latest shooting, Sevigny said his brother and significant other are thinking about leaving the area.

"They're obviously worried about their safety and potentially wanting to leave this location and relocate to maybe a different part of Portland," Sevigny said.

Portland police is still investigating and want you to give Detective Brad Clifton a call at 503-823-0696 if you know anything.