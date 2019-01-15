PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died after he was shot by a security guard at the Dream On Saloon at 15920 Southeast Stark Street early Tuesday morning.

Portland police on Wednesday identified the man as 42-year-old Eugene Pharr, Jr.

Pharr was taken to a hospital, where he died hours later.

A second man involved in the incident, Henry l. McCollum, was arrested on charges of robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

The guard is cooperating as police investigate the shooting, said Lt. Tina Jones.

Two men approached the guard about 2:30 a.m. It's unclear what led to the gunfire. The men ran from the scene and were spotted by arriving officers who rendered first aid.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Todd Gradwahl at (5503) 823-0991 or Detective Brad Clifton at (503) 823-0696.

A man was shot and killed outside the same bar last November. Police said the two shootings are unrelated.