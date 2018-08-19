SALEM, Ore. — Police identified the two people who were killed when a suspected drunk driver ran a red light and crashed into the motorcycle they were riding early Sunday morning.

The suspect, 40-year-old Eduardo de la Lima Vargas of Hubbard, was driving a pickup truck pulling an occupied horse trailer westbound on Mission Street near Interstate 5 at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday when he ran a red light and struck a motorcycle, killing both its riders, 34-year-old Logan Wilson and 32-year-old Jessica Wilson.

The collision threw both riders from the motorcycle and lodged it under the truck, causing both vehicles to catch fire.

The horse was rescued from the trailer. Officials from Polk County Search and Rescue will keep the horse while they find other arrangements to care for it.

Vargas is being held without bail at Marion County Jail. He faces charges of two counts of manslaughter, reckless endangering, reckless driving and one count of DUII. His blood-alcohol content was .10 percent, police said.

