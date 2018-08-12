PORTLAND, Ore. — An armed man reportedly causing a disturbance inside a Starbucks at a Northeast Portland Fred Meyer was shot by police on Friday evening.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police received a report of a man yelling at Starbucks employees from behind the counter. The caller told police the suspect seemed drunk and no weapons were seen.

Portland police said employees were hiding in a back room and the suspect was attempting to get inside when officers arrived at the Fred Meyer Starbucks, located at 3030 NE Weidler St.

The suspect then took out a gun and officers fired at him, once inside the Starbucks and once outside. He was taken to a hospital and released on Saturday.

The suspect identified as Ryan J. Beisley, 34, is a federal fugitive wanted for escape, police said. Beisley was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a United States Marshal hold.

Four Portland police officers fired at Beisley. They were placed on administrative leave, per bureau policy. They were identified as officer John Shadron, a 19-year-veteran of the bureau; officer John Sapper, a 9-year-veteran; and officers Lucas Brostean and Dustin Lauitzon, both 2-year veterans.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detail Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696, Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991, Todd.Gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov.