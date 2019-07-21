PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified a 7-year-old boy who died after being run over by a boat trailer last weekend as Preston Vang.

Officers were called out to the Willamette Park boat ramp, at 6404 SW Beaver Ave., shortly after 6:30 p.m. on July 20 on a report that a child was run over.

Vang was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said that Vang's father was the driver of the vehicle that was towing the boat trailer.

Investigators have determined there is no evidence speed or intoxication were factors in the incident.

Traffic Division investigators are working with the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office to determine if criminal charges are appropriate. No one has been arrested and no citations have been issued. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch at 503-823-3333.