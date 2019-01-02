HILLSBORO, Ore. — Police identify the diver that died in a two-vehicle crash in Hillsboro on Friday afternoon.

Zachery Mollet-McEntee,19 of Hillsboro was killed in a collision that happened on Northeast Cornell Road, between 25th and 34th avenues, shortly after 2:28 p.m., officers said.

Mollet-McEntee, the driver of the Scion tC, was heading westbound on Cornell Road when he lost control and crashed nearly head-on into a Chevy truck, Hillsboro police said.

Mollet-McEntee died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

William Mills,81 of Aloha and a 62-year-old woman inside the truck were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. They were both treated and released.

The road was closed for about three hours while the crash was investigated. It has reopened.

Investigators believe speed and weather may have been contributing factors to the crash.