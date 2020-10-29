Authorities to discuss plan for possibility of post-election violence in Portland

Speakers include Police Chief Chuck Lovell, OSP Superintendent Terri Davie, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.

PORTLAND, Ore — Authorities will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference Thursday to discuss “planning and collaboration for the upcoming election season” in Portland.

A Portland Police Bureau spokesman said speakers at the news conference will include Police Chief Chuck Lovell, Oregon State Police Superintendent Terri Davie, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.

KGW will stream the news conference in the video player above and on YouTube.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on Monday said that the city was working out a mutual aid agreement with state and federal law enforcement to prepare for the possibility of violence on Election Day and beyond.

Portland saw a strong reaction after Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016. There were protests for several days, causing some damage in downtown. More than two dozen people were arrested. But there was no widespread violence in Portland or across the country.

Late Monday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s office weighed in, indicating its biggest concern for trouble is focused on far-right political groups.

Spokesperson Charles Boyle wrote, "As they have on past election nights, it can be expected that some Oregonians will exercise their rights to peacefully assemble and make their voices heard. However, we know that there are some, particularly armed white supremacist militia groups, who might use peaceful election night protests to incite violence and property destruction.”