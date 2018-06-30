Click to watch live coverage

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Dueling protests in downtown Portland on Saturday afternoon drew heavy police presence after a morning of peaceful unrelated rallies.

Both Portland Police Bureau officers and Department of Homeland Security police were at the protest in riot gear. DHS told KGW federal officers are on scene because the protest was scheduled on federal property.

The alt-right group Patriot Prayer secured a permit for an event at Terry Schrunk Plaza from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Organizers said that event is demonstrating for free speech.

The anti-fascist group Portland Labor Against Fascists scheduled a rally nearby.

Neither rally was focused on President Trump's immigration policy. Earlier Saturday, peaceful demonstrations in Portland and Vancouver drew thousands of participants. Rallies across the country drew hundreds of thousands of people in "Families Belong Together" marches.

LIVE UPDATES:

7:15 p.m.: Several Patriot Prayer members leave the scene on a bus.

Patriot prayer and proud boys are loading into busses and leaving. pic.twitter.com/iakimdAabc — Nick Beber (@PhotogNickBeber) July 1, 2018

6:55 p.m.: Police fire what appear to be rubber bullets near protesters, several people put their hands up in response

Police announce that Terry Schrunk Plaza is closed.

6:30 p.m.: With police declaring the protest a riot, demonstrators on both sides move back to Terry Schrunk Plaza.

6:05 p.m.: Police detain more protesters as officers call the protest a "riot." Portland police announce that protesters must leave area or be subject to arrest.

Police are now declaring this event a riot. People must leave the area immediately. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 1, 2018

5:54 p.m.: Police fire flash bangs at protesters as demonstrators flood downtown streets.

Police cancel the protest permit and order demonstrators to leave the roadway.

Fireworks and other objects are being thrown at today's protest around 2nd and Main. Permit is now cancelled. People need to leave roadway and proceed to sidewalk. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 1, 2018

5:50 p.m.: Protesters from both groups threw fireworks and water bottles at each other, KGW reporter Art Edwards said.

5:45 p.m.: Patriot Prayer begins a permitted march from the protest area.

5:15 p.m.: One protester was arrested. Art Edwards reports the protester was arrested by Department of Homeland Security police.

DHS officers carrying a protester arrested after he would no leave the street in front of Schrunk Plaza pic.twitter.com/vqw6drB1So — Art Edwards (@artedwardskgw) July 1, 2018

Independent journalist Mike Bivins tweeted that he saw at least four protesters detained.

4:30 p.m.: Police announced any demonstrators in the roadway at Southwest 3rd Avenue could be arrested.

PPB is telling crowd: 3rd Ave. is open to vehicular traffic. You must immediately vacate the roadway and proceed to the sidewalk If you remain in the roadway, you may be subject to arrest for Disorderly Conduct, Interfering with a Police Officer, and other state and city offenses — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 30, 2018

2 p.m:

Participants from both groups began showing up in the area. Portland police screened people entering Terry Schrunk Plaza for weapons. The protests grew to several hundred people banging cow bells, blowing air horns and holding signs.

