Police declare unlawful assembly in downtown Portland hours after Derek Chauvin verdict

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police declared an unlawful assembly in downtown Portland Tuesday night, responding to a protest hours after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of George Floyd's death.
Minutes before 9 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said around 100 people had gathered at Chapman Square Park across the street from the Justice Center for a planned demonstration.
At about 9:50 p.m., police said a large group had started marching and breaking windows of downtown businesses.
Video from journalists at the scene show demonstrators clashing with police as they made at least two arrests near Southwest Sixth and Jefferson.
Shortly after 10 p.m., Portland police confirmed that they made arrests. Video shows them leaving the scene before 10:30 p.m.
Earlier on Tuesday, Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a state of emergency for the city in anticipation of unrest following the guilty verdict at Chauvin's trial. Police said they would be dedicating extra resources to this demonstration, and they warned they may be slower to respond to lower-priority calls.