Police declare unlawful assembly in downtown Portland hours after Derek Chauvin verdict

Police said a crowd gathered near the Justice Center before marching downtown and becoming destructive.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police declared an unlawful assembly in downtown Portland Tuesday night, responding to a protest hours after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of George Floyd's death.

Minutes before 9 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said around 100 people had gathered at Chapman Square Park across the street from the Justice Center for a planned demonstration.

At about 9:50 p.m., police said a large group had started marching and breaking windows of downtown businesses.

Video from journalists at the scene show demonstrators clashing with police as they made at least two arrests near Southwest Sixth and Jefferson.

VIDEO: An officer and protester engage in a heated confrontation. Another officer arrives on a bicycle, pushing another nearby protester. That protester then punched the first officer, and police piled on the person who threw the punch in flurry of physical confrontation. pic.twitter.com/ZpZSFClwJV — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) April 21, 2021

Shortly after 10 p.m., Portland police confirmed that they made arrests. Video shows them leaving the scene before 10:30 p.m.

As they drive away, a Portland police officer says “bye kids, have a goodnight” pic.twitter.com/SlyVLis7zL — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) April 21, 2021