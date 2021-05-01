May Day: Police declare riot in downtown Portland after marchers break windows

Two events promoted as "autonomous demonstrations" were planned for Saturday night — one at Shemanski Park and the other at the Portland ICE building.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police declared a riot in downtown Portland Saturday night during two planned May Day demonstrations associated with anti-police anarchists.

Two events promoted as "autonomous demonstrations" were scheduled to begin at 9 p.m., one at Shemanski Park in downtown and the other at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building near the South Waterfront.

Just after 10 p.m., PPB tweeted that about 100 demonstrators were marching near Portland City Hall, a few blocks away from Shemanski Park, before making their way to the Justice Center. Police said people in the crowd had started committing crimes, and a riot was declared in minutes.

A group of about 100 individuals involved in an autonomous demonstration are now in the area of the Justice Center. Multiple business and government buildings have sustained damage. This has now been declared a Riot. They have been ordered to leave the area heading west. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 2, 2021

Police said businesses and government buildings were damaged. Observers reported broken windows at a spa and at least two Starbucks coffee shops.

At about 10:30 p.m., police said they had started making arrests.

Portland riot cops descend on the park blocks in pursuit of protesters. At least one tackled and arrested pic.twitter.com/oIrgSLdqVL — Grace Morgan (@gravemorgan) May 2, 2021

Police said some people were walking in the streets and warned drivers downtown to stay alert.

A much smaller group demonstrated at the ICE facility while the downtown group marched.

On Friday, police announced they were aware of the "autonomous demonstrations" and were prepared for the possibility of criminal activity associated with the people similar events in the past.

Prior to nightfall Saturday, there were several May Day protests throughout the city that remained peaceful.