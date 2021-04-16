Police declare riot after crowd smashes windows in downtown Portland

Police said multiple people have been arrested in the riot.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police declared a riot in downtown Portland after a group of anti-police demonstrators started smashing windows and breaking into businesses Friday night. Multiple people have been arrested.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said there were two separate marches downtown after 9 p.m., one of which became destructive while the other stayed peaceful.

The one that was declared a riot started in Director Park on Southwest Ninth Avenue and Yamhill Street. At 9:45 p.m., police tweeted that participants had started to engage in criminal activity. A riot was declared minutes later.

People being asked to clear streets at wall of police. pic.twitter.com/SG9XImasn2 — Kayla Heffner (She/Her) (@KaylaHeffner1) April 17, 2021

Images from PPB show windows smashed and graffiti at the Oregon Historical Society. Independent journalists also shared videos of broken windows at banks and businesses.

Police ordered the rioters to leave the area or risk arrest or use of force, including tear gas and crowd control munitions.

At about 10:30 p.m., police said a "hostile crowd" was surrounding them while they were making arrests.

Prior to the riot, police issued a news release saying they were aware of a "direct action" event set to start at Director Park, and said it was planning for the possibility of violence or criminal activity.

The march that police said was peaceful started at Waterfront Park, where a vigil was held for Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old Mexican American boy who was shot and killed last month by Chicago police.

A vigil for Adam Toledo in downtown Portland.



Demetria Hester and other Black Femmes are leading this event pic.twitter.com/hHy3gtSyeG — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) April 17, 2021

Police said people in that group crossed the Hawthorne Bridge and blocked traffic downtown, but there were no reports of violence or destruction.

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter demonstrators are marching on the Hawthorne bridge pic.twitter.com/Fv5YphVhq8 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) April 17, 2021

On Friday afternoon, anti-police protesters showed up at Lents Park in Southeast Portland where police shot and killed a man earlier in the day. This led to some tense moments between police and protesters, and officers used inert smoke canisters to separate themselves from the group.

The circumstances of that shooting are under investigation.