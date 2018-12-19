PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police and crisis negotiators are responding to a Southeast Portland neighborhood to search for multiple armed suspects.

The PPB Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) is assisting officers near Southeast 104th Avenue and Mitchell Street, according to police.

Officers said the search began with a call about a suspicious vehicle. Four suspects ran from the vehicle and one was arrested. Three others are hiding in the neighborhood and at least one of them is armed, according to police.

Police say the suspects are believed to be in an area between Mitchell and Harold streets, from 104th to 108th avenues.

Neighbors in the area are asked to remain indoors.

Officers closed roads in the area.

This story will be updated.