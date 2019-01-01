PORTLAND, Ore. — A Cornelius man was arrested just after midnight on New Year's Day for allegedly shooting a gun into his neighbor's home while celebrating.

Washington County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of South Cherry Drive at 12:06 a.m. for a reporting of a shooting.

Deputies say 46-year-old Juan Humberto Garfias-Campos and a group were celebrating New Year's Eve by firing guns into the air. Several bullets hit a neighbor's home, and luckily, no one was injured.

Garfias-Campos is facing charges of unlawful use of weapon, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief. He's behind bars on a $10,000 bail.