Child killed, mother and baby injured in Gresham pedestrian crash

GRESHAM, Ore. — A car struck three people, killing one child in Gresham late Saturday afternoon, according to Gresham police.

A mother was walking with a child and baby around 5:50 p.m. when the car hit them. The accident was on Northwest Eastman Parkway, between the entrance to Gresham Town Fair shopping center and Northwest Third Street.

Police said the child suffered fatal injuries.

The woman and baby were taken to a hospital, and their medical conditions were not disclosed.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

