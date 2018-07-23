PORTLAND, Ore. — Watch the police action live coverage

Police started clearing out the Occupy ICE PDX encampment at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday with an announcement on social media and at the the site via bullhorns for any remaining protesters to leave.

Many officers in riot gear appeared at that moment, ordering bystanders to move back a block from the ICE holding facility at Southwest Bancroft.

All streets in the area bordering the ICE facility have been closed but police hoped to have them open later Wednesday morning.

Those still in the camp, what looked like less than a dozen, were told to leave by the north entrance to the camp. Officers swept through south to north.

Police spokesman Sgt. Chris Burley told KGW that police moved "slowly and methodically" through the encampment, with no one injured or arrested.

Chief Danielle Outlaw said no officer used a baton to strike someone during the sweep itself.

A protester who went by Badger said police moved in with "aggression" in a militaristic fashion, yelling at people to "move move move." They made threatening motions with their batons and flipped own visors to suggest tear gas was imminent.

"The level of aggression was uncalled for," he said.

Also present were some counter protesters and there was a minor scuffle as police started the sweep the area. There were complaints at the time that a man was not arrested who allegedly struck another man.

Chief Danielle Outlaw said the use of a baton by an officer trying to separate people in that incident was the only time a baton was used Wednesday morning. She did not address the actual scuffle itself.

Outlaw said that last week,she and her command staff determined that conditions at the occupation had deteriorated to the point where health and fire safety issues were a cause of concern.

There were 76 calls for service to the protest area during the occupation and 13 online complaints. They centered on the behavior of the protesters and concerns about the conditions at the camp, she said.

She brought the concerns last week to Mayor Ted Wheeler, who quickly agreed that steps needed to be taken, Outlaw said.

Asked if the occupation camp should have been closed earlier, Outlaw tactfullly said "I leave the politics to the politicians."

A bomb disposal unit and the Portland Fire & Rescue Bureau were on scene only as a precaution.

Items of value seized in the Wednesday morning action will be available until Sept. 1. Items in the camp included couches, bookshelves and kitchen equipment.

About a dozen protesters had remained at the Occupy ICE campsite early Wednesday morning, defying the mayor's order to vacate the campsite.

Mayor Ted Wheeler's office said protesters had until midnight on Tuesday to leave the Occupy ICE PDX camp near the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding facility in Southwest Portland.

On Monday, eviction notices were posted at the camp and Wheeler announced that the city is encouraging protesters to "peacefully disengage."

By Tuesday evening, less than two dozen campers remained at the camp. Some protesters from the group Abolish ICE announced they were leaving because the camp was hurting the cause.

For the first five weeks of the occupation, Wheeler, who also serves as police commissioner, declined to involve the Portland Police Bureau in the demonstration against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"It’s time to move on to the second phase of this. To a more sustainable front that focuses on immigration policy over the next months and years," Wheeler said on Monday.

On Monday night, notices were posted at the camp telling protesters to clear out by Tuesday.

"Persons who have not vacated any campsite will be subject to citation or arrest by police,” the notice says.

Wheeler didn't say how he plans to clear the camp.

"I don’t think we’re in a position to reveal any tactics," Wheeler said.

"The occupy camp is not sustainable, especially with the wooden structures," Wheeler said.

Occupy ICE PDX responded to Wheeler on Facebook by saying, "We move when ICE moves, Ted." The group also tweeted, "Camp consensus: We don’t move until ICE is out of Portland and abolished."

During a press conference near the camp Monday night, a spokesman for the Occupy ICE PDX said the campers aren't going anywhere, and plan to stand their ground.

The Occupy ICE PDX demonstration began on June 19 at the ICE facility. Protesters blocked employees from leaving the parking lots.

"Portland residents have a right to free speech and a right to demonstrate against policies that they believe are unjust and immoral," Wheeler said on Monday.

Occupy ICE PDX is primarily made up of Portland-area activists. The group is demonstrating against Trump’s immigration policies and ICE, the federal immigration enforcement agency that carries out the policies.

"There’s really two factions at the camp. There’s Abolish ICE, who initiated the protest in the camp, and then there’s Occupy ICE," said Eudaly on Monday. "And Abolish ICE is led by individuals who are more representative of the impacted communities and they have publicly stated (Monday) that occupation is a tactic, not a strategy, and this a long-haul effort and they are moving on. So what we’re hoping is that the other faction follows suit because we should be listening to the voices of the people who are most impacted by these policies.

Federal officers have arrested at least 18 people during the five-week protest.

On Sunday, a food cart owner near the encampment told KGW that he was closing his business after protesters repeatedly threatened his daughter while she worked at the cart.

"We're concerned about life and safety issues," Wheeler said.

