PORTLAND, Ore. — Two additional suspects were arrested on Tuesday in connection to the murder of convenience store clerk Kayla Chapman on January 19, Kelso police said.

At 3:00 p.m. Vancouver police arrested Nenemeny W. Ekiek,21, Kelso police said. He was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail for murder.

At about 7:30 p.m. Vancouver police saw Erkinson K. Bossy,23. Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with Bossy inside that lead to a chase. The chase continued into Oregon where shots were fired, police said.

Bossy was taken into custody, officers said.

Kelso police said will seek to extradite him from Oregon to be charged in Chapman's murder.

The arrests are in addition to the arrest of D’Anthony Leslie Williams, 19 on January 23.

Westbound Interstate 84 is closed at I-205 to I-5 for several hours while police investigate, Portland police said.

TriMet Blue, Green, and Red lines are experiencing up to 40-minute delays through 9:30 p.m., TriMet said.

The is a developing story and will be updated.