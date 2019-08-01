Tactical police arrested a reportedly armed man early Tuesday morning after a search that shut down streets and residents told to shelter in place.

Andrew J. Hernandez, 32, was taken into custody about 12:45 a.m. in the basement of a home in the 8100 block of Southeast Glenwood Street.

The Portland Police Bureau's Family Services Division Domestic Violence Reduction Unit is handling the investigation into the case.

Hernandez is being held in jail on $260,000 bail on accusations of felony second-degree assault involving domestic violence and felony strangulation involving domestic violence.

Details of the case were not available.

Anyone with information should contact the Domestic Violence Reduction Unit at 503-823-0090.

The incident began about 9:30 Monday evening when Clackamas County Sheriff's Deputies asked Portland police for help in the pursuit of a 2018 Toyota Tacoma.

The driver crashed into an occupied car near Southeast 78th Avenue and Duke Street and rain into the neighborhood. There were no reports the occupants were injured.

Police had reason to believe the suspect was armed. A shelter in place request was put in place via emergency notification systems and lifted after the suspcet was taken into custody.