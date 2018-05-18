LEBANON, Ore. – Three Lebanon High School students are in custody after passing around a stolen gun while inside the school Friday morning.

The school was put on lockdown at around 9:40 a.m. after it was reported the students had a gun. All other schools in the Lebanon Community School District were placed in lockout as police investigated the threat, meaning no one could get inside the buildings.

There were no reports of shots fired or injuries at the school. The lockdown was lifted at around noon and parents picked up their students.

The three teens face several charges, including possession of a firearm in a public building, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft, disorderly conduct, and hindering prosecution. Additional charges may be filed. The identities of the teens will not be released because they are juveniles, police said.

The gun was reported stolen to Lebanon police on May 13. It was found at a Lebanon home after the threat was reported at the school.

An investigation is ongoing.

The reported threat came on the same day that 10 people were killed in a shooting at a Texas high school.

