Plans filed for 7-story building on the site of PSU food cart pod

The proposed building on Southwest Fifth Avenue would have 250 apartment units.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Early plans are under consideration to build 250 apartments in a seven-story building on the site of a food cart pod near Portland State University.

The site at 1900 S.W. Fifth Ave. is slated for what's called a pre-application conference on April 5. That's an early stage, no-promises meeting that can happen at the start of development planning.

At this meeting, the topic will be "a new 7-story multi-dwelling residential building with approximately 250 dwelling units (that) includes two stories of underground parking accessed from S.W. Hall St.," public records show.

Kurt Schultz with SERA Design and Architecture is listed as the applicant. One of the property owners is listed as Oregon Pacific Investment and Development Co., which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Schultz was not available to comment on plans.

The apartments would be market-rate, though they'd likely be subject to the city's inclusionary housing policy, which mandates some affordable housing, and the building would include ground-floor retail space, records show. Local architect Iain MacKenzie first flagged the proposal online.