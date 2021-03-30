Plane with 2 people aboard goes missing in rural Clark County

The plane's radar was last picked up in forest land near Yacolt, a small town northeast of Vancouver and south of Mount St. Helens.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Crews are searching for a single-engine plane that the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says went missing Monday afternoon in Southwest Washington. There were two people in the Washington-registered plane, WSDOT said.

The plane was heading from Bend, Oregon, to the Tacoma Narrows Airport near Gig Harbor, Washington. The pilot told air traffic control in Portland that the engine was running rough, and the plane was unable to maintain altitude and descending through clouds, WSDOT said in a news release.

The pilot was last heard from at 3:47 p.m. The plane's radar was last picked up in forest land near Yacolt, a small town northeast of Vancouver and south of Mount St. Helens, according to WSDOT. There is no emergency beacon being picked up, WSDOT said, but the last known radar point is where crews are beginning the search.