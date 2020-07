The mansion will offer a one-way tour. New safety guidelines will be in place.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s Pittock Mansion will reopen to the public on Thursday

The historic house museum will offer a one-way tour with new safety guidelines in place. Face masks will be required.

Those who want to tour the mansion will need to buy tickets online in advance.

The mansion will be open Thursday-Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.