Pink Martini headlines VOA Oregon awards special on KGW Wednesday night

Join Volunteers of America Oregon for a Pink Martini concert, and the presentation of the DePreist Award for Excellence and the Atiyeh Lifetime Achievement Award.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Join KGW on Wednesday night for a special presentation from Volunteers of America Oregon.

The 2020 Volunteers of America Oregon Awards Show will feature performances by Pink Martini and other special guests.

The 2020 DePreist Award for Excellence will be presented to Thomas Lauderdale & Pink Martini, and the Victor Atiyeh Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Barbara Kay Roberts, Oregon's first female Governor.

The group will also share more about its work to make Portland a more just, safe and equitable place for everyone to live and thrive.