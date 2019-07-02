AURORA, Ore. — A pilot and passenger escaped with minor injuries after a small plane crashed at the Aurora Airport on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash was reported around 3:35 p.m. at the airport south of Portland.
According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot of a Piper Malibu Mirage was attempting to land when the plane struck a radio antenna.
Marion County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s deputies and the Federal Aviation Administration are continuing to investigate the crash.
The names of the pilot and passenger have not been released.