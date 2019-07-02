AURORA, Ore. — A pilot and passenger escaped with minor injuries after a small plane crashed at the Aurora Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3:35 p.m. at the airport south of Portland.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot of a Piper Malibu Mirage was attempting to land when the plane struck a radio antenna.

A small plane crashed at the Aurora Airport.

Marion County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff’s deputies and the Federal Aviation Administration are continuing to investigate the crash.

The names of the pilot and passenger have not been released.