CAMAS, Wash. — A 63-year-old pilot is missing after he took off from a Clark County airport on Friday.

George Regis was last seen at Grove Field Airport, located about three miles north of Camas. He has not been heard from since, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The last known location of his cellphone was in the Newberg, Oregon area on Saturday.

The sheriff's office said he may have been on his way to Arizona or Texas.

Pilots are not required to file a flight plan when taking off from Grove Field, authorities said.

Anyone who sees Regis or his plane is asked to call 911.