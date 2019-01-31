PORTLAND, Ore. — A piercing sound that was coming from a 7-Eleven corner of Southwest 4th and Southwest Taylor Street in downtown Portland violated city code, according to a city official.

Portland noise control officer Paul van Orden confirmed a Street Roots report that he measured the sound on Wednesday and it was two times louder than what is permitted by the city.

The high-pitched sound appeared to be coming from a box mounted above the 7-Eleven sign. It's unclear how long the sound had been playing, but the idea was to clear out the homeless that congregate at the store entrance.

Some people outside the building on Wednesday couldn't stand the sound.

“It kind of makes my jaw hurt,” said Brook Barrett, who was passing by.

“There are frequencies that can damage people and hurt people,” said Barrett.

The owners of the building where 7-Eleven is located, Standard Insurance Company, said the intent of the noise was to create a safer environment for employees.

“Our goal is to protect the safety of our employees, tenants and guests in a location that has been consistently plagued by public drug use and menacing behavior,” said company spokesman Bob Speltz. “The sound is a safe tool to help address the problems that have persisted at this location."

Van Orden said, to his knowledge, the sound was turned off on Thursday.

He said Portland's noise city code is like few others in the country. Van Orden said the intent of the sound doesn't matter.

“It’s the same as a nightclub. If they’re too loud, we work with them," van Orden said.

Van Orden said he's only been in contact with 7-Eleven management. He hasn't talked with the building owner.