Man with grenade shot, killed in Midland

Deputies were following a man carrying a grenade before "shots fired" was called out over the radio.

MIDLAND, Wash. — A deadly shooting involving a Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputy is under investigation Friday after a man believed to be carrying a grenade was killed.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. near 112th Street East and Portland Avenue East near Midland.

Deputies initially responded to a call about threats after a man in his mid-20s allegedly got into a fight and threatened employees at Cassidy's Pub, where he was recently fired from.

By the time deputies arrived, the man was gone. Deputies started a search because the man reportedly had a gun.

The deputies located the man and followed him onto railroad tracks. It was at that point the man allegedly pulled the pin on a grenade, according to a spokesperson for the Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT).

Deputies tried to subdue the suspect using non-lethal methods.

The man crossed over 112th Street East when “shots fired” was called over the radio, according to Pierce County Sheriff's Sgt. Darren Moss.

The suspect allegedly pulled out a gun before being shot, according to initial information from PCFIT.

Moss said the sheriff’s department’s bomb team assembled to disable the grenade.

Due to the investigation, 112th Street East is closed between Portland Avenue East and 18th Avenue East.

No deputies were injured in the incident, Moss said.

As of 11:15 a.m., Franklin Pierce High School was on a modified lockdown due to the shooting. The high school is several blocks from the shooting scene. The Franklin Pierce School District is expected to notify the community once the lockdown is lifted.

PCFIT, which is a team of detectives, forensic investigators and public information officers, investigates deadly force incidents involving law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.