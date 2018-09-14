Phil Knight on the Nike corporate campus in Beaverton, Ore. (Photo: Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY)

Nike founder Phil Knight donates $1 million to Buehler's campaign – The donation is the single largest to an individual candidate in the history of Oregon politicsand goes a long way to helping Knute Buehler close the fundraising gap with his opponent, Kate Brown. She has received some large donations of her own, including $500,000 from Emily’s List on August 10.

Forest Service closes 29,000 acres, 14 trails during cougar search – The Forest Service closed more than 29,000 acres in the Hunchback Mountain area of Mount Hood to public use as officials continue to search for the cougar suspected of killing a Gresham hiker. The trails will be closed for a month, possibly longer.

Flooding in North Carolina after Hurricane Florence made landfall. (KGW/NBC)

Rollins, Michael

RAW VIDEOS: Hurricane Florence batters Carolina coast – Here's a roundup of videos taken from people in the storm. Hurricane Florence has brought hurricane-force winds and life-threatening storm surge. It made landfall along the coast of North Carolina near Wrightsville Beach at 4:15 a.m. Pacific time Friday.

