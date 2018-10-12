PORTLAND, Ore. — A pharmacist accused of planting hidden cameras at a Kaiser Permanente lab is facing a new slew of charges.

Johnny Tuck Chee Chan, 34, was accused of planting a camera inside a bathroom at the Kaiser Permanente lab and supply center in Northeast Portland. Police say he recorded 51 people -- including one child -- from December 2016 to November 2017.

Documents say Chan is also accused of placing hidden cameras at shared workplaces to "record female employees who sat at the desk while wearing skirts," and attaching a miniature camera on his shoe that was created to take "up-skirt" photos of women.

Chan was initially arrested on Nov. 26, 2018 and charged with seven counts of encouraging child sex abuse and 64 counts of invasion of privacy. He was released on bail.

Just last week, a judge authorized Chan's arrest again -- this time in connection with hidden cameras found at his new workplace, the Banana Republic store at Cascade Station.

Officials say Chan placed a camera inside the store's all-user, employee-only bathroom. The camera recorded 173 videos of 27 different victims, all employees of the store. Three of the victims are minors.

Chan is now facing additional charges including: three counts of encouraging sex abuse in the first degree, three counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the second degree, 25 counts of personal privacy in the first degree and two counts of invasion of personal privacy in the second degree.

Chan's bail was set at $2 million during a court appearance Monday morning. He'll be back in court December 18.