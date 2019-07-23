PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland General Electric offered a glimpse of the future of energy.

The utility, which serves 887,000 customers in 51 cities, is required to file an integrated resource plan every two years to discuss the future.

Read the entire report here

Highlights include a need for more renewable energy. PGE wants to gain 150 megawatts (MW) by the year 2023. That’s enough to power roughly 120,000 homes.

It also hopes to save 157 MW, enough to power 125,600 homes, through energy efficiency.

The company’s manager for integrated resource management said renewable energy is getting less expensive all the time.

“The cost of new, clean technologies, whether its wind, solar, battery storage, all of its come down a lot in recent years and our forecasts say it will continue to come down in costs,” said Elaine Hart.

Hart said the company will also push for more involvement by customers to help shift their usage off of peak hours. That’s called demand response. PGE’s goal is to move 211 MW off peak times in the summer, enough to power 168,000 homes. And to move 141 MW off peak hours in the winter, enough to power 112,800 homes.

The company is also exploring new technologies that allow batteries to store large amounts of power that can be put back on the grid when its needed.

“We haven’t done batteries yet. We haven’t relied on batteries at scale yet. We haven’t done customer participation to the extent we're proposing to, so there's just a lot of learning that we anticipate that we're going to be doing as part of this process. But new things are challenging and that’s how you make change,” said Hart.

