GRESHAM, Ore. — More than 5,000 Portland General Electric customers in Gresham and Troutdale are without power Thursday morning because a car crashed into a power pole in Gresham.

The crash happened at Northeast Kane Drive and Northeast 17th Street. The crash brought down multiple power lines. Gresham Fire reports that the driver fled the scene.

As of 6 a.m., there were 4,897 customers without power in Multnomah County. Check the power outage list for updates.

According to PGE's website, power is expected to be restored by 7 a.m.

The crash is also impacting TriMet buses.