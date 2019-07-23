PORTLAND, Ore. — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg visited Portland for a private fundraiser on Tuesday.

Buttigieg is the mayor of South Bend, Ind. and could become the first openly gay presidential nominee from a major political party.

On Tuesday, Buttigieg made a stop at the home of Portland real estate developer Robert Ball. He did not speak with the media.

Buttigieg is the third presidential candidate to visit Portland in recent months, joining Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Andrew Yang.

RELATED: Who is Pete Buttigieg?

RELATED: Who are the 18 democrats running for president in 2020?