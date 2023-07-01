Hood River declares emergency ban on personal fireworks as Tunnel 5 fire burns

The cities of Cascade Locks in Oregon and White Salmon in Washington are also prohibiting the use of personal fireworks this Fourth of July.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hood River has issued an emergency ban, effective immediately, on personal fireworks for the Fourth of July.

This comes as firefighters are working to knock down the Tunnel 5 fire in Skamania County, just across the Columbia from Hood River. Since Sunday, the fire has burned 533 acres. It has destroyed several structures and it's threatening hundreds of homes.

Similar bans are also in place for the holiday in Cascade Locks and White Salmon, Washington.

The city of Hood River, Oregon announced its ban within city limits on Monday night. Officials cited hot temperatures, dry and windy conditions, and the Tunnel 5 fire as reasons for the ban.

"The fire risk is too high in these extreme conditions and more dry, hot weather is forecast," said Hood River Mayor Paul Blackburn in a news release. "It’s critical to exercise caution and put safety first rather than add more strain on our public safety system during this busy period for Hood River Fire & EMS."

Hood River's emergency ban will remain in place until 11:59 p.m. on July 14. However, the city previously passed an ordinance that already prohibits using personal fireworks from July 15-Nov. 15 each year.

On Sunday, the mayor of White Salmon issued an emergency ban for the Fourth of July, with city council's approval. The ban remains in place from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4.

"Current conditions present a very real, immediate threat of fire," officials said in a news release on the city of White Salmon's website.

Anyone who violates the emergency ban could be fined up to $500. Fireworks are generally prohibited within city limits year-round except for July 4 and Dec. 31.

Cascade Locks has also banned personal fireworks. In a post on the city's official Facebook page last week, officials reminded residents about an ordinance passed back in Dec. 2005 that prohibits using personal fireworks within city limits.

Professional fireworks shows canceled in the Gorge

Hood River Fireworks announced on Monday that it has canceled its annual fireworks display due to the Tunnel 5 fire.



"While we've had a safe show for over 40 years in a row, this year, we've decided to cancel our show to show our support to those fighting the Tunnel 5 fire, and to show our support to those who've lost their homes," said Brett Stomps, with Hood River Fireworks, in a video posted to Instagram.

The Port of Klickitat canceled its fireworks event that was supposed to be held at Bingen Point, just east of White Salmon.