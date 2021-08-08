Disturbance on TriMet bus leads to fatal shooting

The bus was in the 2600 block of SE Hawthorne Sunday evening when one person was shot and killed.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was shot and killed during a disturbance on a TriMet bus on Sunday, Aug. 8, according to Portland police.



The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Officers were sent to the area of SE Hawthorne Boulevard and SE 26th Avenue to respond to a report of someone shot.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.



The suspect fled before authorities arrived. No arrests have been made, no suspect information has been released and the identity of the victim has not been released.