Disturbance on TriMet bus leads to fatal shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was shot and killed during a disturbance on a TriMet bus on Sunday, Aug. 8, according to Portland police.
The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Officers were sent to the area of SE Hawthorne Boulevard and SE 26th Avenue to respond to a report of someone shot.
When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
The suspect fled before authorities arrived. No arrests have been made, no suspect information has been released and the identity of the victim has not been released.
If anyone has information about this incident, they're asked to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773.
SE Hawthorne Boulevard is closed between SE 26th Avenue and SE 29th Avenue.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.